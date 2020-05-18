CLOSE Patrons can enjoy lunch in Springettsbury Park every Friday starting May 4 until August 31 and select from a variety of food truck vendors. York Dispatch

Springettsbury Township officials will revisit plans for two of their most popular summertime events — Food Truck Fridays and the Sounds of Summer Concert Series — at an online strategic planning session Wednesday.

As it stands, the Sounds of Summer Concert Series will start on Aug. 2 and run until Sept. 20. Food Truck Fridays also is being delayed, with expectations to start this Friday if met with a positive vote by the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.

More: Springettsbury Twp. Police honor 5 officers for heroism, investigative skills

More: St. Joseph Carnival latest to cancel event over coronavirus concerns

More: Street Rod Nationals East set for next month at York Expo Center is canceled

“I remain concerned about the township fostering large gatherings while the coronavirus remains a major health matter," said supervisor Charles Wurster via email. "I'm not convinced that early August is the time to host concerts attended by over 150 people."

Though questions regarding the Summer Concert Series remain up in the air, the township's Board of Supervisors has implemented measures to mitigate possible coronavirus exposure while accommodating Food Truck Fridays.

Food trucks are deemed essential and able to continue operations as long as they abide by current health restrictions. Spacing trucks an appropriate distance apart will allow attendees to meet social distancing requirements while enjoying the event, Wurster said.

The township will also not be providing picnic tables and other dining accommodations this year.

“Food trucks, like freestanding restaurants, may deliver food to their customers and I encourage such economic activity if done safely in the COVID-19 environment of today," Wurster said. "I would like to see a revised opinion from the medical experts and continual decline in COVID-19 cases in York County before supporting the Concert Series."

Buy Photo The Impact Band performs in the amphitheater as part of the Sounds of Summer Concert Series at Springettsbury Park in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Performances run biweekly on Sundays and Wednesdays thru August 4. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Though the concert series is tentatively scheduled to start at the end of August, Wurster said the township supervisors have several things to consider — like finances.

"The cost of the concert series is offset by gracious sponsors. Presently, there are very few sponsors in place since the original series canceled," Wurster said. "While the concerts are popular, so too is the health and safety of all who visit and pay taxes to Springettsbury Township.”

The Board of Supervisors strategic planning meeting regarding Food Truck Fridays and the Sounds of Summer Concert Series will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. Information on how to join can be found at www.springettsbury.com.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/05/18/springetts-officials-weigh-options-summer-concert-series-food-tuck-fridays/5209591002/