Police logo (Photo: Submitted)

The York County Coroner's Office has ruled a Maryland woman's death a suicide after her body was discovered in a car Saturday night.

Jacquetta Garner, 35, of Baltimore County, died at 7:13 p.m. along Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township.

Garner's death was ruled a suicide caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a news release.

"According to reports, the driver of the vehicle had pulled over in the area ... followed by a reported 'pop' sound coming from the area of the vehicle, at which time the driver of the vehicle stopped moving," the release states.

York Area Regional Police Department responded to the incident and found no one else inside the car.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/05/18/coroner-maryland-woman-found-cape-horn-road-died-suicide/5211468002/