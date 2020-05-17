CLOSE The York County Food Bank modified its distribution program to include a drive-thru to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

The York County Food Bank announced it is holding a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion Area Senior High School, 200 Horace Mann Ave., from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone struggling to buy groceries can attend the event. Every household will receive a free emergency food box containing shelf-stable items like peanut butter, rice and canned tuna.

More: York County food banks getting a boost from $300 million USDA program

More: PHOTOS: Little Free Food Pantry in Red Lion becoming a popular stop

Recipients also will receive fresh and frozen items including meat, produce and dairy.

Each household will receive enough food to feed a family of four for nearly a week.

Buy Photo York County Food Bank volunteer Sue Nelson of East Berlin loads food boxes during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/05/17/york-county-food-bank-distribute-food-wednesday-red-lion/5206114002/