The state Department of Labor and Industry is adding an additional 13 weeks of benefits to aid those who've exhausted their regular unemployment compensation.

The Pennsylvania Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, announced on Sunday, is included in the federal unemployment compensation benefits under the coronavirus relief bill.

Pennsylvanians are eligible for the PEUC program if they meet four criteria:

If an individual is unemployed between March 29 and Dec. 26, 2020

If an individual has exhausted their regular state or federal benefits ending July 6, 2019 or later

If an individual is currently not eligible for state or federal unemployment benefits

If an individual is able and available to work and actively seeking work, except for COVID-19-related reasons including illness, quarantine or stay-at-home orders.

​If an individual already has an open unemployment compensation claim but has exhausted their benefits, the 13 additional weeks will automatically be added to the existing claim, the release states.

The state has paid out nearly $7.4 billion in total unemployment benefits since mid-March.

