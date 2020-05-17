CLOSE About a thousand rally outside the capitol in Harrisburg, protesting Gov. Wolf's virus shutdowns. York Dispatch

The York County Economic Alliance is launching a new resource site to aid individuals in recovery and support as York County enters into the yellow phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan.

The website, www.preparedyork.com/reopen/, is available in several languages and breaks down what it means to be in the yellow phase. It also provides resources for businesses that are reopening, links to purchase personal protective equipment and guidelines on social distancing.

"This site and our efforts continue to evolve as we progress together through this crisis," YCEA president Kevin Schreiber said in a news release. "Our team will continue to populate it with new sources of information as they become available.”

More: York County is slated to move to 'yellow' May 22, Wolf says

More: Sunday update: One new virus-related death in York County

More: European leaders say the world must adapt to living with the coronavirus

Buy Photo York County Economic Alliance President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Schreiber and Downtown Inc CEO Silas Chamberlin, right, talk with the media during a press conference at PeoplesBank Park announcing an alliance between the two organizations Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York County Economic Alliance's website preparedyork.com was first launched two months ago.

On Friday, Wolf announced York County will be moving into the yellow phase of his reopening plan next week.

York County will be one of 12 counties in the south-central region to enter into this phase, which lifts Wolf's stay-at-home order and allows most businesses shuttered by the coronavirus crisis to reopen with cautions in place.

Schools, indoor recreation gyms and hair and nail salons will remain closed, and social gatherings with more than 25 people will be prohibited.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/05/17/new-ycea-website-provides-resources-information-york-county-moves-into-yellow-phase/5208667002/