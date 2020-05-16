CLOSE WellSpan York Hospital begins COVID-19 coronavirus outdoor screening, Thursday, March 12, 2020. York Dispatch

WellSpan Health will relocate one of its COVID-19 community testing centers from the York Expo Center to the top parking deck of the Greenway Tech Building in York City beginning Monday.

The new site is located at 540 S. George St. and the hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Parking will be restricted on South George Street, southbound from Maple Street to Boundary Avenue during hours of tent operation.

“We understand this parking restriction may come as an inconvenience, so WellSpan Health will allow Community members to use their lot on Cleveland Avenue,” officials said in a news release Saturday.

