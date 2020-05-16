Local obituaries for Saturday, May 16
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Anderson, Daniel
Billet, Janet
Bricker, Jacob
Dugan, Betsy
Eveler, Judith
Flaharty, Maryann
Gilbert, Phyllis
Gladfelter, Cameron
Godfrey, Wilbert
Herrick, Lorraine
Innerst, Orpha
Knaub, Mary
Kottmyer, David
Krug, John
Magnifico, Diane
Markel, Donald
Marshall, Eleanora
Queen, Jess
Rishel, Linda
Sharp, Florence
Smith, Patricia
Stump, Dolores
Warfel, Robert
Wilson, Katharine
Workinger, William
Zimmerer, Sally
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/05/16/local-obituaries-saturday-may-16/5205268002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments