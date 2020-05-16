LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Anderson, Daniel

Billet, Janet

Bricker, Jacob

Dugan, Betsy

Eveler, Judith

Flaharty, Maryann

Gilbert, Phyllis

Gladfelter, Cameron

Godfrey, Wilbert

Herrick, Lorraine

Innerst, Orpha

Knaub, Mary

Kottmyer, David

Krug, John

Magnifico, Diane

Markel, Donald

Marshall, Eleanora

Queen, Jess

Rishel, Linda

Sharp, Florence

Smith, Patricia

Stump, Dolores

Warfel, Robert

Wilson, Katharine

Workinger, William

Zimmerer, Sally

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/05/16/local-obituaries-saturday-may-16/5205268002/