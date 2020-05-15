CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

York County had its 16th death linked to the coronavirus as of noon Friday, while 11 additional cases brought the county total to 828 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

The state death toll increased significantly for the second consecutive day with 124 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,342. While 35 deaths occurred over the past few days, 89 were formerly "probable" cases that required further investigation over the past few weeks, health officials said.

There were 986 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 60,622.

There have been 259,210 patients who have tested negative in the state.

Hospital data shows that there are 13 intensive care unit beds, 38 medical or surgical beds and 37 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Five patients diagnosed with the coronavirus were ventilators, with 137 still available, according to the state Health Department website.

As of Friday morning, there were nearly 4.5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 303,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.4 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll approaching 86,000.

