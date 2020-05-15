CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A Lancaster County man who was part of a traffic control crew was struck and killed Thursday morning while removing items from the back of his work vehicle in West Manchester Township, police said.

Joshua Bishop, 34, of Marietta, was pronounced dead at York Hospital at 9:36 a.m., according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Bishop was working in the 400 block of Carlisle Avenue, near Monarch Road, just after 9 a.m. as part of a traffic control crew. He was setting up signs for a construction project.

More: Coroner identifies man who was struck, killed by SUV along Route 30

More: Coroner: Death of York City man found outside business under investigation

Ambulance LOGO (Photo: York Dispatch Photo)

West Manchester Township Police said Bishop was struck by a southbound 2015 Ford Edge while taking items out of his work vehicle, a 2015 Nissan van owned by his employer, Wright Contracting, Inc.

The coroner’s office reported Bishop was pinned between the striking vehicle and his own vehicle. His cause and manner of death will be determined after an autopsy Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was wearing his safety vest and apparel at the time of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call West Manchester Township Police Officer David Coates at 717-792-9514.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/05/15/traffic-control-worker-struck-killed-west-manchester-twp/5196876002/