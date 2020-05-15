CLOSE Bricker's French Fries stops in Sage Hill development Saturday, May 9, 2020. York Dispatch

Giant customers won’t have to worry about strolling down an aisle the wrong way anymore.

The signs and arrows that encouraged customers to follow one-way aisle traffic to create social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic are gone, an official at the grocery chain confirmed.

“We listen closely to our customers, and many expressed that the directional arrows, while well intended, could increase shopping time,” Giant spokesperson Ashley Flower said in a statement. “As a result, we removed the directional arrows.

“All other signage and social distancing measures remain in place.”

