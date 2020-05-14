CLOSE Governor Tom Wolf announced a Plan for Pennsylvania that will provide citizens and businesses relief, allow for a safe and expedient reopening, and lay a road to recovery from the challenges and hardships created by the 2019 novel coronavirus. York Dispatch

York County saw its fifteenth death linked to COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, with 14 new cases bringing the county total to 847 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were 275 additional deaths over the day prior, bringing the total to 4,218. Forty-four of those deaths occurred overnight, while 231 were formerly "probable" cases that required further investigation over a several-week period.

There had been 59,636 reported coronavirus cases in the state. That's an increase of 938 since Wednesday.

There have been 251,559 patients who have tested negative.

Hospital data shows that there are 27 intensive care unit beds, 124 medical or surgical beds and 37 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Six coronavirus patients are ventilators, with 136 still available, according to the state Health Department website.

As of Thursday morning, there were more than 4.3 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 298,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 1.4 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll exceeding 84,000.

