The Street Rod Nationals East event scheduled for next month has been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, the York Expo Center announced.

The annual event was to be held June 5 to 7.

This was to be the 40th consecutive year that the National Street Rod Association event had come to the York Expo Center. The event brought more than 3,000 customized cars to York County last year along with thousands of car enthusiasts.

Brianna Holmes, communications director for the York State Fair, said in an email that COVID-19, as well as York County being under a stay-at-home order until June 4, led to the decision to cancel the show.

"We are very disheartened," she said.

Holmes said the health of those attending the event must come first.

"We are looking forward to the return of the Street Rods in 2021," Holmes said.

The National Street Rod Association said in a Facebook post on May 8 that no alternative date could be agreed on to hold the 2020 event.

"If you have pre-registered for this event as a participant, you will receive a letter from NSRA with specifics regarding your registration," the NSRA said.

Other NSRA events later in the summer are still on the schedule to take place, including the Rocky Mountain event June 26-28 in Pueblo, Colorado, and the Street Rod Nationals Aug. 6-9 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The future of York State Fair, scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 2, remains up in the air.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

