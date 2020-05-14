LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Work will begin Tuesday on replacing a 100-year-old concrete slab span on a bridge in Lower Windsor Township.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the bridge that carries Route 124 over a tributary to Cabin Creek, just south of Yorkana, will be closed for up to 90 days while the existing structure is replaced with a precast concrete box culvert.

A detour, which follows Mount Pisgah Road, Main Street in Yorkana, and Bluestone Road, will be available for motorists.

The section of Route 124, locally known as East Prospect Road, averages more than 4,000 vehicles traveled daily, PennDOT said.

