CLOSE WellSpan York Hospital begins COVID-19 coronavirus outdoor screening, Thursday, March 12, 2020. York Dispatch

York County saw 10 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, bringing the total to 803 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the case total reached 58,698. That's an increase of 707 over the day prior. There have been 244,171 patients who have tested negative.

The state saw a larger than usual increase in deaths linked to the coronavirus, with 137 additional deaths bringing the total to 3,943. Many of those new deaths, however, were formerly "probable" cases that needed further investigation over the last few weeks.

York County had no new deaths, leaving the total at 14.

More: E. Manchester Twp. supervisor defends manager, blames media for reporting felony charges

More: Central Pennsylvania track again cancels racing, rips governor's 'heavy-handed approach'

Hospital data shows that there are 33 intensive care unit beds, 156 medical or surgical beds and 32 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Six coronavirus patients are ventilators, with 135 still available, according to the state Health Department website.

As of Wednesday morning, there were nearly 4.3 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 293,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.3 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll exceeding 82,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/05/13/york-county-eclipses-800-covid-19-cases-state-deaths-approach-4-k/5183057002/