The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected May 1 to May 8:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Inspected May 4

Applebee’s, 101 Northern Way, Springettsbury Township

o Observed prep tables (shelving), non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil at the time of inspection.

o Observed refrigerator door gaskets soiled with old food and dirt debris and in need of cleaning

o Observed flooring within a walk-in freezer and dry storage area of the food facility is extremely dirty with trash, old food and dust debris and in need of cleaning.

o Observed ceiling vents within juice/drinks prep area heavily soiled with static dust debris and in need of cleaning.

o Observed hood vents and suppression lines over-top of grill area, heavily soiled with grease and black soot and in need of cleaning at this time.

o Observed inside bottom shelving of numerous refrigerator units, having an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris at the time of inspection and in need of cleaning.

o Observed sides/top/bottom/wheels of fryers located on cook’s line with encrusted and solidified grease and soil accumulation.

o Observed numerous clean dishes stored inside of dirty containers and in need of cleaning.

o Knives and holder, a food contact surface, was observed to have old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

o Observed entire inside area of microwave units (7) located on cooks line, having large accumulation of food splash and old encrusted food material and in need of cleaning at this time.

o Observed numerous clean stainless steel pans (20-40) having old caked-on food reside/splash/soil inside of pans and in need of immediate cleaning.

o Observed slicer/dicer, a food contact surface, having old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected May 8

Craley Crabs, Lower Windsor Township

Italian Delight, East Prospect

Inspected May 7

China Wok, Hopewell Township

Hunter’s Auction Services LLC, Paradise Township

Jim & Nena’s Pizza, Spring Grove

Kentucky Fried Chicken, Springettsbury Township

Saubel’s Market, Springettsbury Township

Summers, Stewartstown

Inspected May 6

Barefoot Farm, Dover Township

Domino’s Pizza, Dover Township

Giant Food, West Manchester Township

Half Nuts Popcorn Co., Wrightsville

Hissho Sushi at Giant Food, West Manchester Township

Mamma’s Pizza & Subs & Dinner Inc., Glen Rock (Follow-up from April 15, when it was out of compliance)

McDonald’s, Dover TOwnship

Parma Pizza, Dallastown

Inspected May 5

Aloha Show, Springettsbury Township

Buffalo Wild Wings, Penn Township

Cool Creek Golf Club, Hellam Township

CVS Pharmacy, South Middleton Township

Papa John’s Pizza, East Manchester Township

Texas Roadhouse, Hanover

Turkey Hill Minit Market, Wrightsville

Turkey Hill Minit Market, Red Lion

Inspected May 4

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, Hanover

Little Caesars, Springettsbury Township

Papa John’s Pizza, Hanover

Papa John’s Pizza, Springettsbury Township

Roburrito’s, West Manchester Township

Shorty’s Funnel Cakes, West Manchester Township

Turkey Hill Minit Market, West York

Inspected May 1

Dollar Tree, Springettsbury Township

Parma Pizza and Grill, Spring Garden Township

Samurai Hibachi, Shrewsbury Township (Follow-up from April 24, when it was out of compliance)

The Popcorn Loft, West Manchester Township

Domino’s Pizza, Springettsbury Township

Sheetz, Springettsbury Township

Springettsbury Concessions, Springettsbury Township

VFW Post #7102, New Freedom

