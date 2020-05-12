York County food inspections: Applebee’s out of compliance
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
More: Restaurant inspections: 18 findings for this Shrewsbury Twp. establishment
More: York County food inspections: One restaurant out of compliance
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected May 1 to May 8:
OUT OF COMPLIANCE
Inspected May 4
Applebee’s, 101 Northern Way, Springettsbury Township
o Observed prep tables (shelving), non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil at the time of inspection.
o Observed refrigerator door gaskets soiled with old food and dirt debris and in need of cleaning
o Observed flooring within a walk-in freezer and dry storage area of the food facility is extremely dirty with trash, old food and dust debris and in need of cleaning.
o Observed ceiling vents within juice/drinks prep area heavily soiled with static dust debris and in need of cleaning.
o Observed hood vents and suppression lines over-top of grill area, heavily soiled with grease and black soot and in need of cleaning at this time.
o Observed inside bottom shelving of numerous refrigerator units, having an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris at the time of inspection and in need of cleaning.
o Observed sides/top/bottom/wheels of fryers located on cook’s line with encrusted and solidified grease and soil accumulation.
o Observed numerous clean dishes stored inside of dirty containers and in need of cleaning.
o Knives and holder, a food contact surface, was observed to have old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.
o Observed entire inside area of microwave units (7) located on cooks line, having large accumulation of food splash and old encrusted food material and in need of cleaning at this time.
o Observed numerous clean stainless steel pans (20-40) having old caked-on food reside/splash/soil inside of pans and in need of immediate cleaning.
o Observed slicer/dicer, a food contact surface, having old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.
IN COMPLIANCE
Inspected May 8
Craley Crabs, Lower Windsor Township
Italian Delight, East Prospect
Inspected May 7
China Wok, Hopewell Township
Hunter’s Auction Services LLC, Paradise Township
Jim & Nena’s Pizza, Spring Grove
Kentucky Fried Chicken, Springettsbury Township
Saubel’s Market, Springettsbury Township
Summers, Stewartstown
Inspected May 6
Barefoot Farm, Dover Township
Domino’s Pizza, Dover Township
Giant Food, West Manchester Township
Half Nuts Popcorn Co., Wrightsville
Hissho Sushi at Giant Food, West Manchester Township
Mamma’s Pizza & Subs & Dinner Inc., Glen Rock (Follow-up from April 15, when it was out of compliance)
McDonald’s, Dover TOwnship
Parma Pizza, Dallastown
Inspected May 5
Aloha Show, Springettsbury Township
Buffalo Wild Wings, Penn Township
Cool Creek Golf Club, Hellam Township
CVS Pharmacy, South Middleton Township
Papa John’s Pizza, East Manchester Township
Texas Roadhouse, Hanover
Turkey Hill Minit Market, Wrightsville
Turkey Hill Minit Market, Red Lion
Inspected May 4
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, Hanover
Little Caesars, Springettsbury Township
Papa John’s Pizza, Hanover
Papa John’s Pizza, Springettsbury Township
Roburrito’s, West Manchester Township
Shorty’s Funnel Cakes, West Manchester Township
Turkey Hill Minit Market, West York
Inspected May 1
Dollar Tree, Springettsbury Township
Parma Pizza and Grill, Spring Garden Township
Samurai Hibachi, Shrewsbury Township (Follow-up from April 24, when it was out of compliance)
The Popcorn Loft, West Manchester Township
Domino’s Pizza, Springettsbury Township
Sheetz, Springettsbury Township
Springettsbury Concessions, Springettsbury Township
VFW Post #7102, New Freedom
>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments