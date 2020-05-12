CLOSE York area COVID-19 survivor working to help others by donating plasma. York Dispatch

One new death from COVID-19 was reported in York County as of noon Tuesday, bringing the total to 14 since the coronavirus outbreak began, according to the State Department of Health.

Meanwhile, the state is reporting 75 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,806 deaths in Pennsylvania.

There were nine additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in York County, bringing the total to 793.

Statewide, there were 837 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 57,991.

There are 237,989 people who have tested negative for the coronavirus statewide, including 9,001 in York County, health officials said.

Most of those hospitalized are 65 years of age or older, and most deaths have occurred in patients 65 and over.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 12,130 cases of COVID-19, and 1,724 cases among employees, for a total of 13,854 at 540 distinct facilities in 44 counties, health officials said. York County has seen 10 cases of COVID-19 in nursing home residents and four in nursing home workers, with two deaths associated with personal care facilities.

Of the total deaths, 2,611 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 3,923 of the state's total cases are in health care workers.

