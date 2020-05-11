CLOSE Vivian Lazar shows us how she and other volunteers make strudel for York Jewish Community Center's Food Fest.

A heating unit smoked and malfunctioned at the York Jewish Community Center after a transformer in the area blew up Monday morning, officials said.

Emergency officials responded to the incident, which occurred around 7:30 a.m. at the JCC, located at 2000 Hollywood Drive in York Township.

After the transformer blew, the center's generator kicked into gear to restore power. The center's heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit malfunctioned when it tried to turn back on, which caused the machine to produce smoke, said Heather Miller, the JCC's vice president of education and family engagement.

Crews at Jewish Community Center in York Township (Photo: Submitted)

Nobody was injured, and all children and staff inside the building were safely evacuated, she said. The child care center is still open, but all other in-person activities at the JCC have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"All is well here," Miller said. "Within less than an hour we were back inside the building."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/05/11/york-jcc-evacuated-after-heating-unit-malfunctions-and-smokes/3107247001/