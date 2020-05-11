CLOSE Governor Tom Wolf announced a Plan for Pennsylvania that will provide citizens and businesses relief, allow for a safe and expedient reopening, and lay a road to recovery from the challenges and hardships created by the 2019 novel coronavirus. York Dispatch

York County had 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon Monday, bringing the total to 784, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were 57,154 cases, an increase of 543 since the day prior. There were also 24 additional deaths linked to the coronavirus in the state. The death toll now stands at 3,731.

There were no new deaths in York County, leaving the death toll at 13.

A total of 231,704 patients in the state have tested negative.

Hospital data shows that there are 28 intensive care unit beds, 162 medical or surgical beds and 37 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Six coronavirus patients are on ventilators, with 135 still available, according to the state Health Department website.

As of Thursday morning, there were more than 4.1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 283,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.3 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll exceeding 79,000.

