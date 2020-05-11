CLOSE Governor Tom Wolf announced a Plan for Pennsylvania that will provide citizens and businesses relief, allow for a safe and expedient reopening, and lay a road to recovery from the challenges and hardships created by the 2019 novel coronavirus. York Dispatch

Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday threatened to cut off discretionary funding to counties that defy his state-at-home and business closure orders, taking an unusually stern tone as Republican frustration intensified.

Wolf's remarks came after officials in several counties over the weekend said they will defy Wolf's orders and reopen their respective economies. At least one York County official has signaled a similar desire.

"To those politicians who decide to cave in to this coronavirus, they need to understand the consequences of their cowardly act," Wolf said.

Over the past month, Republicans statewide — and around the country — have called for their governors to reopen economies that have been hamstrung by efforts to mitigitate the spread of the coronavirus mitigation.

That included a protest that brought thousands of Pennsylvanians to the state Capitol last month.

Over the weekend, frustrations intensified, particularly among GOP officials whose counties were not freed Friday from the most severe limitations on businesses. This past weekend, GOP lawmakers and county commissioners representing Dauphin and Lebanon counties called for their respective areas to openly defy the governor's orders and enter the "yellow phase," which includes the limited reopening of most businesses.

Ten York County lawmakers on Friday, though not explicitly calling for residents to defy the orders, penned their own letter calling Wolf to reopen businesses in the county.

On Sunday, York County Commissioner Ron Smith called on Wolf to ease his restriction.

"The path forward now has become very clear: York County businesses should be permitted to reopen and begin the road back to financial recovery both for themselves and their employees in a safe manner," Smith wrote.

Some restaurants, such as Round the Clock Diner, have already opened their dining rooms, defying Wolf's orders.

But even though York County District Attorney Dave Sunday has said his office will not prosecute businesses for doing so — and instructing local law enforcement agencies ease off enforcement — businesses could face reprecussions, state officials said

Wolf on Monday said that counties that reopen will not receive discretionary relief funding such as monies supplied by the federal CARES act.

He also warned that businesses that reopen risk losing their liquor licenses and certificates of occupancy.

The Pennsylvania State Police will also continue to enforce Wolf's orders, he said Monday.

"The fight is not over yet," he said "Now is not the time to give up."

So far, 24 counties in the state's northwest and north-central regions have transitioned out of the weightiest limitations on businesses and activity by entering the "yellow" phase.

Wolf last week added 13 counties in the state's southwest region to the list, slating them to enter the "yellow" designation beginning May 15.

The south-central region, which include York County, remains shuttered. It is unknown when it will see the same economic relief.

In determining which regions will reopen, the state takes into account population density, testing data, contact tracing and hospital resources.

To meet the benchmark for reopening, all counties in regions delineated by the state also must have fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period.

York County has met that benchmark, but it is unclear whether other counties in the region have as well.

As of Monday at noon, there were 787 confirmed COVID-19 cases in York County, with 13 deaths linked to the virus.

Statewide, there were 57,154 cases and 3,731 deaths.

