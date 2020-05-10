CLOSE Caputo Brothers Creamery cheesemakers partnered with Tröegs Beer to make a beer cheese which is sold at Giant grocery stores. York Dispatch

Caputo Brothers Creamery and Tröegs Independent Brewing are raising the bar by combining forces of their locally sourced cheese and beer into one product.

Perpetual Beer Cheese is being sold at Giant grocery stores for a limited time and is the world's first hopped cheese, sourced from one of Tröegs' India Pale Ale beers, the companies said.

"It's literally like drinking a beer with your cheese, but it's all in one," said Rynn Caputo, the president and co-founder of Caputo Brothers Creamery in Spring Grove. "I think for people that are really into hops, that's going to be a cheese they're all over."

Buy Photo Rynn Caputo, president and founder of Caputo Brothers Creamery, poses in the creamery Thursday, May 7, 2020. Her company partnered with Tršegs Beer to make a beer cheese which is sold at Giant grocery stores. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Though IPA beers are traditionally bitter, Caputo's cheese team fine-tuned the recipe to balance out the bitter flavors of the beer with a creamy cheese essence.

The beer cheese is made by running warm milk through sacks of whole-flour Citra hops, and it is pressed into forms, a process that takes one day to finish. The cheese then bathes in a brine of saltwater and Perpetual IPA before getting sent to the aging cave, where it gets a daily misting of the same beer for about a month.

With flavors of lemon, pine and Citra hops, Caputo said the Perpetual Beer Cheese pairs well melted on top of hamburgers or sliced on a cheese platter.

This is the second year Caputo Brothers and Tröegs have collaborated to create a beer cheese, and Caputo has also worked with Tröegs in the past to supply cheese for the brewing company's pizzas.

"We knew that (Caputo) sourced all of their milk from Pennsylvania dairies, so when the idea was floated for a collaborative beer cheese, we immediately thought they would make a great partner," said John Trogner, co-founder and brew master at Tröegs, located at 200 E. Hershey Park Drive in Hershey, Dauphin County.

In addition to the joys of working with fellow Pennsylvania natives on this venture, Trogner said what makes Perpetual Beer Cheese special is the intersection of dairy farms and local businesses to make it possible.

More: Farmers worry about finding workers, price fluctuations during pandemic

More: In just a few weeks, York County COVID-19 Response Fund raises over $845,000

Challenging market conditions have created a "serious threat" to the livelihood of many dairy farmers, Trogner said.

In 2018, Pennsylvania lost 370 dairy farms, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture,

Buy Photo Caputo Brothers Creamery employees Rebeccah Baumgardner, left, and Elizabeth Cornwell prepare cheese for packaging at the Spring Grove business Thursday, May 7, 2020. The company partnered with Tršegs Beer to make a beer cheese which is sold at Giant grocery stores. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Caputo agreed that one of her favorite parts about working on this collaboration is giving local dairy farms the opportunity for more work.

Caputo Brothers Creamery currently partners with Apple Valley Creamery, located in Reading Township, Adams County, and Barrens View Farm, located in Dillsburg, and is in the process of recruiting a third dairy farm.

"Thanks to this partnership, two Pennsylvania dairies have been able to keep their doors open, and we’re hoping to keep the momentum up and save even more local farms," Trogner said.

Perpetual Beer Cheese is available at all Giant stores while supplies last. The beer cheese can also be bought at Caputo Brothers Creamery or is available with Tröegs to-go curbside service.

Caputo Brothers also sells a variety of Italian cheeses at Giant year-round.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/05/10/caputo-brothers-troegs-debut-hopped-beer-cheese-giant/3085584001/