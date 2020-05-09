There were 14 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in York County as of noon Saturday, bringing the total to 767, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, there were 1,078 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 55,316.

Meanwhile, 72 new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total in 67 counties to 3,688 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

York County did not report any new deaths, leaving the total at 13.

There are 221,791 patients who have tested negative statewide, including 8,500 in York County, health officials said.

Most of those hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 11,239 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,605 cases among employees, for a total of 12,844 at 530 facilities in 44 counties, health officials said.

Of the total deaths, 2,518 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 3,685 of our total cases are in health care workers.

The breakdown of of those patients who have tested positive:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

1% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

26% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

