This summer's New Freedom Lions Club Carnival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The carnival was set for June 30 to July 4.

“This is the first known cancellation of our traditional carnival in the 87-year history of the club,” the organization said in a Facebook post Friday night.

"The members feel the health and well being of all who attend the carnival is the first and foremost priority for our community."

Officials said the traditional fireworks show still is scheduled to be held July 3, at a time to be determined.

The New Freedom Lions Club Carnival has been canceled this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New Freedom is the latest summer carnival to be canceled.

The St. Joseph Carnival in Springettsbury Township, which traditionally kicks off the carnival season in York County, and the Shrewsbury Fireman’s Carnival have announced the cancellation of their annual summer events over coronavirus concerns.

The future of other area carnivals and festivals remains up in the air, including the York State Fair, scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 2, and the Dallastown Carnival, set for Aug. 11 to 15.

