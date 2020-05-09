Hanover moves graduation ceremony to August
The Hanover Public School District announced it has moved its graduation ceremony to August.
The commencement, originally set for June 4, will now take place at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, school officials said in a Facebook post Saturday.
More: Central York postpones prom, graduation
More: Southern York school district moves graduation to August
More: West York school board makes graduation decision
The school district said the rain date is 10 a.m. on Aug. 8.
The graduation will be held at Sheppard and Myers Stadium.
— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.
>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments