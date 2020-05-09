Buy Photo Students prepare for the 127th Annual Hanover High School Commencement at the school in Hanover, Thursday, May 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Hanover Public School District announced it has moved its graduation ceremony to August.

The commencement, originally set for June 4, will now take place at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, school officials said in a Facebook post Saturday.

More: Central York postpones prom, graduation

More: Southern York school district moves graduation to August

More: West York school board makes graduation decision

The school district said the rain date is 10 a.m. on Aug. 8.

The graduation will be held at Sheppard and Myers Stadium.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/05/09/hanover-moves-graduation-ceremony-august/3103012001/