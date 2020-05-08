CLOSE Providence Place Senior Living community limits, screens visitors in light of coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

There were 13 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in York County as of noon Friday, bringing the total to 753, the state Health Department reported.

Meanwhile, deaths in the state surged for the second consecutive day as the state continues adding formerly "probable" cases that needed further investigation. The statewide death toll jumped 200 Friday, with 3,616 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

York County did not reported any new deaths, leaving the toll at 13 since the outbreak began.

There were 1,323 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 54,238.

There have been 216,321 patients who have tested negative in the state.

Hospital data shows that there are 29 intensive care unit beds, 166 medical or surgical beds and 36 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Six coronavirus patients are ventilators, with 129 still available, according to the state Health Department website.

As of Thursday morning, there were more than 3.8 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 270,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.2 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll exceeding 75,000.

