Buy Photo The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for York County Saturday. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for York County on Saturday.

The warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected and could kill crops and other vegetation, according to the State College-based weather service. Potted plants should be brought inside.

More: Wolf extends stay-at-home order for most Pennsylvanians

More: St. Joseph Carnival latest to cancel event over coronavirus concerns

There is a slight chance of rain or snow snow showers Saturday morning, but the day will be mostly sunny with a high of 47. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

The low is expected to be 34 early Sunday, but Mother's Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 60, the weather service said.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/05/08/freeze-warning-issued-chilly-temperatures-move-into-york-county/3094239001/