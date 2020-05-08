Freeze warning issued, chilly temperatures moving into York County
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for York County on Saturday.
The warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected and could kill crops and other vegetation, according to the State College-based weather service. Potted plants should be brought inside.
There is a slight chance of rain or snow snow showers Saturday morning, but the day will be mostly sunny with a high of 47. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
The low is expected to be 34 early Sunday, but Mother's Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 60, the weather service said.
