Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

York County saw two new deaths linked to the coronavirus as of noon Thursday as the state death toll again surged after officials rectified previously unconfirmed cases, the state Department of Health announced.

There are now 13 deaths that have been reported in York County, according to state officials. Statewide, deaths increased by 310, bringing the total to 3,416 since the beginning of the outbreak. Many of those newly included deaths occurred over the past several weeks, officials said.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said she has not been notified of the recent deaths. She has only been contacted about eight of the 13 in the county, she said.

On Thursday, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in York County grew by 18. There have been 740 since the outbreak began.

The statewide case total reached 52,905. That's an increase of 1,070 since Wednesday.

There have been 209,873 patients who have tested negative in the state.

Hospital data shows that there are 23 intensive care unit beds, 166 medical or surgical beds and 39 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Six coronavirus patients are ventilators, with 129 still available, according to the state Health Department website.

As of Thursday morning, there were nearly 3.8 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 264,400 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.2 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll exceeding 73,000.

