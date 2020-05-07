CLOSE Governor Tom Wolf announced a Plan for Pennsylvania that will provide citizens and businesses relief, allow for a safe and expedient reopening, and lay a road to recovery from the challenges and hardships created by the 2019 novel coronavirus. York Dispatch

York City has unveiled a micro-grant program for small business impacted by COVID-19 and mitigation efforts to stop its spread.

Until May 18, the city will accept applications for the program that can supply up to $5,000 per business in moderate and low income areas, which meet other criteria, according to a Thursday news release.

Businesses must be located in the city and be owned by a city resident. They must employee five or fewer employees and have proof of expenses.

Applicants also must demonstrate the financial impact the pandemic has had on the business, such as profit and loss statements in March and April, the release states.

The funding comes from the Federal Community Block Grant program.

Those wishing to apply can do so here. Any questions should be emailed to Blanda Nace, chief opportunity development officer, at bnace@yorkcity.org.

