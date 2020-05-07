Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A lane restriction has been lifted on Interstate 83 northbound, according to York County 911.

A single-vehicle rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer snarled traffic near the Mount Rose Avenue exit Thursday morning.

The tractor-trailer hit a median and rolled over near Exit 18, accoridng to 911.

The driver was evaluated at the scene, but no condition update was available.

The accident occurred just after 10 a.m., 911 reported.

