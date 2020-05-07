CLOSE The 2018 St. Joseph Carnival is underway and has something for everyone. York Dispatch

The St. Joseph Carnival in Springettsbury Township, which traditionally kicks off the carnival season in York County, has called off its event next month over coronavirus concerns.

“Our carnival is canceled for this year,” spokesperson Erin Maiolino said in an email Thursday morning.

She said the decision was made “due to concerns about large crowd gatherings.”

The event was set to be held June 9 to 13 at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Kingston Road.

Stella Geesey, 3, of Manchester Township, takes a ride with her father Chris at the St. Joseph Carnival Tuesday, June 11, 2019. It is the 28th year for the Catholic church's annual carnival which runs through Saturday, June 15.

On Tuesday, the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Co. announced the Shrewsbury Fireman’s Carnival, scheduled for June 22 to 27, had been canceled.

The future of other area carnivals and festivals remains up in the air, including the York State Fair, scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 2, and the Dallastown Carnival, set for Aug. 11 to 15.

“At this point we are in a wait and see position and a lot will depend on the instructions/directives that are issued by (Gov. Tom Wolf) over the next few weeks,” York State Fair CEO Bryan Blair said in a statement Wednesday.

“At the present time we are still in planning mode preparing for the 2020 York State Fair.”

Blair said he does not have a “drop dead” date for canceling the event.

“The first time any potential cancellation would be discussed by the board would be June 9 and I would hope there would be clearer guidance and direction from (the) state government at that time,” he said.

Blair said that timeline could change if Wolf issues a directive postponing fairs throughout the state.

The last event held at the York Expo Center was The Celtic Classic Dog Show, held March 11-15. The fairgrounds has been converted to a drive-thru coronavirus testing site since then.

The next event tentatively scheduled is NSRA Street Rod Nationals East, on the calendar for June 5-7, according to Brianna Holmes, communications director.

A decision on the Dallastown Carnival is expected to be made by the end of June, an official said Wednesday.

