CLOSE New Eastern Market vendors continue to serve customers in midst of coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

York County saw six new confirmed COVID-19 cases as of noon Tuesday, a modest single-day increase compared to increases seen in recent weeks, as the total count hit 722, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were 888 additional cases over Tuesday, bringing the total to 51,845 since the outbreak began. Deaths linked to the coronavirus in the state hit 3,106, up 94 from Tuesday.

York County's death toll remained at 11.

There have been 204,495 patients who have tested negative in the state.

More: State won’t supply masks, other protective equipment to hospitals that resume elective surgeries

More: Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

Hospital data shows that there are 28 intensive care unit beds, 167 medical or surgical beds and 44 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Four coronavirus patients are ventilators, with 129 still available, according to the state Health Department website.

As of Wednesday morning, there were nearly 3.7 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 258,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 1.2 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll exceeding 71,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/05/06/york-county-has-six-new-covid-19-cases-888-additional-statewide/5175233002/