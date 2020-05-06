CLOSE Governor Tom Wolf announced a Plan for Pennsylvania that will provide citizens and businesses relief, allow for a safe and expedient reopening, and lay a road to recovery from the challenges and hardships created by the 2019 novel coronavirus. York Dispatch

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday a state initiative, which he said would bolster the state's efforts to track the spread of the coronavirus while keeping people employed.

The initiative, dubbed the Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps, would task workers with tracking the spread of the coronavirus.

It is premised on some models that predict a surge of the coronavirus cases in the fall. The announcement came as cases in the state reached 51,845 confirmed cases including 3,306 deaths.

“​Our highest priority remains protecting public health and safety, but we must also look ahead to see how we can address future needs," Wolf said. "To reopen our economy to its maximum potential, we will need to boost our ability to contain this highly transmissible virus."

Wolf offered few details about his plan. More would be unveiled in coming weeks, he said.

Wolf declined to comment about how many people would be hired through the initiative, and it is unclear how much it would cost.

In a news release sent out by the governor's office prior to the announcement, though, his office provided its general goals.

Through the program, a partnership will be created with local health agencies, community organizations and nonprofits to expand the state's testing and contract tracing measures.

Jobs will also be created by using "creative ways" to recruit Pennsylvanians with health care experience to help bolster the initiative's work.

Those who will be recruited include those who have been dislocated and lost their jobs, bringing them into the public sector to help with contact tracing, the release states.

"We’re reaching a point where can can address some of the more economic effects of COVID-19," Wolf said. "We're walking a tightrope between health and the economy."

The creation of the Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps comes as the state is in the midst of a phased reopening, which is broken down into red, yellow and green phases.

Wolf on Friday announced 24 counties in the northeastern and north-central regions of the state would enter the yellow phase.

In determining what regions will reopen, the state takes into account population density, testing data, contact tracing and hospital resources.

To meet the benchmark for reopening, each of the six public health regions delineated by the state also must have fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period.

The governor said his administration is already looking at other counties, particularly in the southwestern and south-central regions of the state, to begin reopening next. But he hasn't made it clear when that will be.

In the red phase, regions are only permitted to have life-sustaining businesses open. There are also restrictions on prisons, and schools and most child care facilities remain closed, according to the plan.

Upon moving to the yellow stage, "telework must continue where feasible," and businesses with in-person operations must follow safety guidelines.

Large gatherings would still be prohibited, schools would remain closed and restrictions on prisons and congregate car would still be in effect.

Bars and restaurants would still be limited to takeout and carryout.

The green phase marks a notable decrease in restrictions, lifting "aggressive" mitigation efforts.

But residents would still be advised to abide by guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The state would then adjust orders and restrictions as necessary, the plans states.

As of Wednesday at noon, York County had 722 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths linked to the virus.

