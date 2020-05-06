CLOSE Briarwood East Golf Course in West Manchester Township, Friday, May 1, 2020. The golf course is one of several outdoor-related businesses that Gov. Tom Wolf allowed to reopen Friday following a statewide shuttering of businesses as a preventative measure during the coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

West Manchester Township has resumed its public walk-in hours for the police department and administrative office.

The tax collector’s office remains closed, and it’s uncertain when it will reopen to walk-in traffic, an official said Wednesday.

The municipal complex, located at 380 East Berlin Road, had been closed to walk-in customers since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis on March 16 until reopening Monday.

Buy Photo West Manchester Township Municipal Building is shown in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

More: West Manchester Twp. offices to temporarily prohibit walk-ins

More: Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

Township officials said people must wear a mask or face covering when entering the building.

The number of people allowed in the building at one time will be limited to protect the safety of both the staff and the general public. Individuals may be asked to wait outside if they are too many inside, officials said.

Regular office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/05/06/west-manchester-twp-reopens-police-administrative-office-public/5174703002/