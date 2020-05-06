PHOTOS: Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival draws opening day crowd
Riders, from left, Cassidy Anderson, 12, of Red Lion; Nevaeh Stewart, 11, of Shrewsbury, and Breah DeJohn, 11, of New Freedom, take a spin on the Scrambler at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 each night. Bill Kalina photo
Sophia Stewart, 14, left, tries to get a photo of her friend Colette McMahon, 13, both of New Freedom, while riding the Swinger at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 each day. Bill Kalina photo
Nikki Unkle, 6, of Hereford, Md., rides a dragon at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 each day. Bill Kalina photo
Randee Semler, 17, of Shrewsbury, tries to mount a mechanical bull at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival runs through June 29. Bill Kalina photo
Jacob Rhoads, 8, of New Freedom, rides the Swinger at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival runs through June 29. Bill Kalina photo
Joanie Mason of New Freedom shares some funnel cake with her husband Andy Bobby while listening to live music at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. Bands play at 7:30. Bill Kalina photo
Todd Lavin, 16, of New Freedom, carries his prizes won at balloon darts at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 each night. Bill Kalina photo
Troy Engle of Troy Engle and Southern Skies, sings during the band's performance at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly starting at 7:30, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 p.m. each day. Bill Kalina photo
Kara Unkle, 13, of Hereford, Md., rides a mechanical bull at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival runs featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. Bill Kalina photo
The Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival begins Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 each day. Bill Kalina photo
James Weichseldorfer, 8, of New Freedom, rides the Swinger at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 each night. Bill Kalina photo
The Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival begins Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 each day. Bill Kalina photo
The Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival begins Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 each day. Bill Kalina photo
Randee Semler, 17, of Shrewsbury, rides he mechanical bull at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival runs through June 29. Bill Kalina photo
Vicki Day, owner of Uniquely 4 You, tends shop at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. She said it was the fourth year she's vended there. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 each night. Bill Kalina photo
The Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival begins Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 p.m. each day. Bill Kalina photo
The Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival begins Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 p.m. each day. Bill Kalina photo
The Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival begins Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 each day. Bill Kalina photo
A crowd listens to Troy Engel & Southern Skies at the Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival Monday, June 24, 2019. The carnival, featuring live music nightly starting at 7:30, runs through June 29. It opens at 5:30 p.m. each day. Bill Kalina photo
    The popular Shrewsbury Fireman’s Carnival will not be held this summer in southern York County due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    The Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Co. made the cancellation announcement Tuesday on its Facebook page.

    “It is with heavy hearts that we make this difficult decision,” the organization said. “As the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Co. and community we want to take every precaution to stay safe and healthy.”

    The annual event was set for June 22-27.

    Once restrictions for COVID-19 are lifted, the fire company said, it hopes to host some smaller events this summer. The organization said it also is making plans for the 2021 festival.

    The York State Fair is still on for now and is set to be held July 24 to Aug. 2.

    — Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

