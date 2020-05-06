The popular Shrewsbury Fireman’s Carnival will not be held this summer in southern York County due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Co. made the cancellation announcement Tuesday on its Facebook page.

“It is with heavy hearts that we make this difficult decision,” the organization said. “As the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Co. and community we want to take every precaution to stay safe and healthy.”

The annual event was set for June 22-27.

Once restrictions for COVID-19 are lifted, the fire company said, it hopes to host some smaller events this summer. The organization said it also is making plans for the 2021 festival.

The York State Fair is still on for now and is set to be held July 24 to Aug. 2.

