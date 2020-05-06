CLOSE Governor Tom Wolf announced a Plan for Pennsylvania that will provide citizens and businesses relief, allow for a safe and expedient reopening, and lay a road to recovery from the challenges and hardships created by the 2019 novel coronavirus. York Dispatch

Since Pennsylvania confirmed its first coronavirus cases in early March, each day has brought a flurry of new numbers and figures for state residents to digest.

To help readers sift through the data, The York Dispatch has created four interactive visualizations to demonstrate how York County is being impacted by the coronavirus and how it's stacking up to the other 66 counties in the state.

All of the following visualizations will be updated on a daily basis. New numbers are typically published by the state at noon each day.

Case totals in York County

Daily case increases in York County

Death totals in York County

Statewide map

