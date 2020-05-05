CLOSE Governor Tom Wolf announced a Plan for Pennsylvania that will provide citizens and businesses relief, allow for a safe and expedient reopening, and lay a road to recovery from the challenges and hardships created by the 2019 novel coronavirus. York Dispatch

York County had 716 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, an increase of 14 over the day prior, the state Department of Health reported.

And while the county death toll remained at 11, statewide deaths linked to the coronavirus surged by 554. That increase was, in part, due to the fact that some deaths previously deemed to have likely been caused by the cornavirus were confirmed as being linked to COVID-19, officials said.

The statewide death toll now stands at 3,012 since the beginning of the outbreak. The state also saw an increase of 865 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 50,957.

There have been 199,925 patients throughout the state who have tested negative.

Hospital data shows that there are 32 intensive care unit beds, 120 medical or surgical beds and 42 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Three coronavirus patients are on a ventilator, with 129 still available, according to the state Health Department website.

As of Tuesday morning, there were more than 3.6 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 252,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 1.2 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll approaching 70,000.

