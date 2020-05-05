Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected April 24-30:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Inspected April 24

Samurai Hibachi, 616 Shrewsbury Commons Ave., Shrewsbury Township

o Observed prep tables and shelving units within the kitchen area, with a large accumulation of dirt, old food splash and old food residue all around entire areas at the time of inspection.

o Observed fryers (cooking equipment), in the kitchen area, with a large accumulation of caked on residue, old food debris and solidified grease and in need of cleaning at this time.

o Observed no chemical sanitizer being used at the time of inspection.

o Plumbing system not maintained in good repair. Observed kitchen single sink leaking at the underside piping area and in need of repair or replaced.

o Observed flooring of walk-in freezer having trash and old food debris at the time of inspection.

o Observed entire rear kitchen floor (underneath equipment and corner crevices) area of the food facility is extremely dirty with trash, dirt and old food debris and in need of cleaning.

o Observed floor drain underneath single sink heavily soiled with old food, dirt and trash debris and in need of cleaning.

o Observed wall and caulking above mechanical warewashing unit table, heavily soiled with a black mold like residue all along the wall at the time of inspection.

o Observed wet wiping cloths stored on table top and not being stored in sanitizer solution.

o Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in rear kitchen (observed 20-30 droppings by water heater) area, but facility does not have a pest control program.

o Raw chicken was stored above beef within kitchen upright refrigerator unit.

o Observed in-use knives being stored between between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized.

o Observed plastic containers being used as scoops to remove food products from food bins. Facility needs scoops at this time.

o Refrigerated time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the refrigerator, is not being date marked.

o Observed rear area of Bain Marie covering heavily soiled with old food debris and in need of cleaning at this time.

o Observed the entire hood ventilation above stove and fryers are heavily soiled with grease build-up, drippings and encrusted residue and in need of cleaning at this time.

o The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control (sushi rice), ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected April 28

Divino Pizzeria and Grille, Hanover

Dollar General, East Manchester Township

Dollar General, Dillsburg

Dollar Tree, Newberry Township

Lo Vasco’s Pizza, Warrington Township

Miller’s Retail Market, Spring Garden Township

Mr. Frosty, Manchester Township

Rita’s Italian Ice, York City

Subway, West Manheim Township

The Copper Crust Company, York City

Vincenzo’s Place, York Township

Walmart, West Manheim Township

Inspected April 27

Cracker Barrel, York Township

Domino’s Pizza, Manchester Township

Rita’s Italian Ice, York Township

Turkey Hill Minit Market, Dallastown

Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill, West Manchester Township

Jim & Nena’s Pizzeria, Hallam

CVS Pharmacy, Windsor Township

Inspected April 24

Dunkin’ Donuts, Shrewsbury

Dunkin’ Donuts, Hanover

Maple Donuts, Newberry Township

McDonald’s, Springettsbury Township

Taco Bell, Hanover

Walmart, Shrewsbury Township

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

