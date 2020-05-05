CLOSE Gov. Tom Wolf announced the reopening of 24 counties in the northwest and north-central regions of the state, moving them from red to yellow beginning at 12:01 a.m., Friday, May 8. York Dispatch

The staff at Dallastown Family Restaurant was hard at work Tuesday — already filling takeout and drive-through orders at 8 a.m. — when they heard a loud bang.

"It definitely startled me," restaurant manager Tina Minnich told The York Dispatch. "We were in the kitchen when we heard it. We were like, 'What was that?'"

An older man who had already gone through the drive-through remained in his car in the parking lot, waiting for his food, when he crashed into the building, Minnich said.

She said he apparently hit the accelerator when he meant to hit the brake.

"He didn't even know he hit the wall," she said, adding she had to tell him what he'd just done. "When he ordered his food, he seemed fine."

York Area Regional Police Sgt. Christopher Boyce said preliminary investigation suggests the crash happened because the man suffered a medical issue.

No one was hurt when a man accidentally crashed into the front of Dallastown Family Restaurant about 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, York Area Regional Police said. (Photo: Courtesy of York Area Regional Police)

The man wasn't physically injured in the crash, but was transported to a local hospital by York Regional Ambulance to be evaluated for the apparent medical issue, according to the sergeant.

The 2695 S. Queen St. restaurant sustained damage, as did the man's car, which was towed from the scene, police said.

"The vehicle did penetrate the outer wall and into one of the bathrooms, to the right of the glass entrance door," Boyce told The York Dispatch.

No one was hurt, and a crew from York Township's Goodwill Fire Co. No. 1 assisted at the scene, he said.

Dallastown Family Restaurant, located in York Township, remains open for takeout and drive-through service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, Minnich said.

She said it's the first time she knows of that a vehicle has crashed into the building.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

