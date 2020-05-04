CLOSE Briarwood East Golf Course in West Manchester Township, Friday, May 1, 2020. The golf course is one of several outdoor-related businesses that Gov. Tom Wolf allowed to reopen Friday following a statewide shuttering of businesses as a preventative measure during the coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

York County had 23 new COVID-19 cases as of noon Monday, bringing the total to 702, the state Department of Health reported.

The statewide number of confirmed cases reached 50,092 since the beginning of the outbreak, up 825 since Sunday. There were 14 new deaths statewide linked to the coronavirus — with the total death toll hitting 2,458. Both are relatively low single-day increases compared to those seen in recent weeks.

There were no new deaths linked to the coronavirus in York County, leaving the death toll at 11.

There have been 195,498 patients in the state who have tested negative.

Hospital data shows that there are 39 intensive care unit beds, 224 medical or surgical beds and 44 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Three coronavirus patients are on a ventilator, with 129 still available, officials said.

As of Monday morning, there were 3.5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 248,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 1.2 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll approaching 68,000.

