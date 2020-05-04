CLOSE York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff describes two-alarm blaze on W. Market Street York Dispatch

Four people and a hair salon were displaced after a two-alarm blaze damaged a York City building Monday morning.

York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff told The York Dispatch that firefighters were called to the 300 block of West Market Street just after 10 a.m. Monday.

No one was hurt, he said.

Firefighters saved a cat from the burning building after being alerted by a tenant that it was inside, according to Deardorff.

The building has five apartments, plus a first-floor commercial space, he said.

The four residents who lived there are now being assisted by the American Red Cross' Greater Pennsylvania Region chapter, the chief said.

The first floor held Luxe and Mane hair salon.

Firefighters could see fire and smoke coming from the building's first floor and determined flames had spread up to the second and third floors as well, according to Deardorff.

Fire started on a first-floor exterior wall, sparked by a carelessly discarded cigarette. The flames then traveled up an interior void space, the fire chief said.

Hidden flames: Crews mounted an interior attack and brought the blaze under control in about an hour, Deardorff said, adding it took about another full hour to extinguish the fire.

"There was a lot of hidden fire," he said. "We pulled walls and ceilings apart to get to it all."

The building is salvageable, but sustained significant smoke and water damage — plus, all of the building's kitchens were damaged on all three floors, according to Deardorff, who estimated structural damage at $350,000 and content damage at $50,000.

Four adults have been displaced by a fire in the 300 block of West Market Street, Monday, May 4, 2020.

Substantial repairs will have to be made before residents can move back in, he said.

Although the fire was accidental, investigators are reviewing security footage to see if they can identify the person whose cigarette butt caused the blaze, according to Deardorff.

