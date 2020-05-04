CLOSE Providence Place Senior Living community limits, screens visitors in light of coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

Residents at Rest Haven York were moved from one area of the nursing/rehabilitation center to another after a tree fell on the building and knocked down live electric lines, the chief of York Area United Fire and Rescue said.

A YAUFR crew was dispatched to the 1050 S. George St. facility in Spring Garden Township at 11:25 a.m. Monday, YAUFR Chief Dan Hoff said.

Wind blew down a sizeable tree that sat along the creek that runs behind Rest Haven York, he said.

The tree fell partially on the building, and in the process tore down live electrical lines, according to Hoff.

"It came down just to the south of a transformer pole," he said. "Initially, the lines were still hot, so they did pose a hazard."

As a precaution, the crew and Rest Haven York staff had residents move from the portion of the building hit by the falling tree, and moved them to other areas in the facility, Hoff said.

"There was no fire and there was no smoke inside," he said.

The residents don't need to be relocated because the building wasn't seriously damaged, according to the fire chief.

A Met-Ed crew responded to the scene to clear the wires, Hoff said, and YAUFR left the scene after about an hour.

Fire/rescue crews from West Manchester Township and York Township's Goodwill No. 1 assisted at the scene, he said.

Rest Haven York could not immediately be reached for comment. The main phone number there wasn't working Monday afternoon.

