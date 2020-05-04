Manchester Twp. Sheetz reopens after closure due to COVID-19
A Sheetz in Manchester Township has reopened after an employee's positive COVID-19 test forced it to close last week.
The Sheetz location at 215 Arsenal Road has since been deep-cleaned and disinfected, according to a Monday news release. The company had also reached out to all employees who may have been in contact with the worker.
As of noon Monday, there were 702 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths linked to the coronavirus in York County.
There were 50,092 cases reported statewide, with the death toll reaching 2,458.
