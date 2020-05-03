Local obituaries for Sunday, May 3
Click to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Bawell, Amy
Bistline, Floyd
Burn, Janet
Bushman, Robert
Chronister, Donald
Davis, Joann
Geiselman, Pamela
Glatfelter, James
Hearton, John
Henze, Darlene
Hetrick, Barbara
Horton, Beatrice
Johnson, Kitty
Lydon, Michele
Markel, Wilma
Marshall, James
Osborne, John
Smith, Monte
Truett, Jack
Wagner, David
Zeigler, Patricia
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/05/03/local-obituaries-sunday-may-3/3074384001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments