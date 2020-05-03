Share This Story!
Hallam joins Bells Across Pennsylvania on Sunday to honor front-line workers
Gov. Tom Wolf announced the reopening of 24 counties in the northwest and north-central regions of the state, moving them from red to yellow beginning at 12:01 a.m., Friday, May 8. York Dispatch
If you live in Hallam, there's a good chance you'll hear church bells ringing at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The event, part of "Bells Across Pennsylvania Day," was declared by Hallam Mayor Glenn Paul Wascovich on Sunday as a way to lift spirits and thank essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"One thing that's really important right now is keeping people positive and upbeat," Wascovich said. "And what a wonderful way to share some really great sounds."
At exactly 7 p.m., three of Hallam's local churches, Trinity United Church of Christ, St. James Lutheran Church and Faith United Methodist Church, will be ringing their church bells for three minutes.
"It serves to recognize and honor first responders, health care workers and employees of grocery stores, pharmacies and other life-sustaining businesses who have maintained essential services to the general public during this pandemic," Wascovich said.
The statewide event, initiated by the the Pennsylvania State Mayors’ Association, has a threefold purpose of honoring essential workers, showing solidarity for elected officials and demonstrating a collective resolve that Pennsylvania will prevail over COVID-19, according to a news release.
Windsor Township and York Area Regional Police also announced via their Facebook pages support of the proclamation.
Church bells, which have traditionally been a joyful sound in the Christian faith, are a soothing sound that will get people's attention, Wascovich added.
Hallam residents are invited to join in by standing outside their homes to listen to the bells ring.
Though other municipalities across the state are doing this as a one-time thing, Wascovich said he would like to make this an annual tradition in the borough.
"While this has been an incredibly difficult time, knowing that everyone is going through this together is reassuring," Wascovich said. "I'm so thankful for the wonderful residents we have in our community."
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
