Pennsylvania reported 1,334 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Saturday with 13 new cases in York County, bringing the statewide total to 48,305, according to the state Department of Health.

The state also reported 64 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,418 in Pennsylvania.

There have been 664 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in York County since the beginning of the outbreak, and 11 deaths, with the two most recent being reported Friday.

There are 187,071 patients who have tested negative in the state in all 67 counties, including 7,327 in York County, health officials said.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths, health officials said.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 8,827 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,148 cases among employees, for a total of 9,975 at 478 distinct facilities in 44 counties.

Of the total deaths, 1,614 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, health officials said.

York County is not among the 24 counties that will be allowed to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions beginning May 8, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday.

Counties and regions must meet several criteria for the governor's office to suspend the stay-at-home order and allow retail businesses to begin reopening.

The counties that will be allowed to shift to the yellow phase include Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango and Warren counties.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

