PennDOT logo (Photo: submitted)

Work will resume Monday on a nearly 3-mile repair and resurfacing project in York County.

The project encompasses a section of Route 24, just south of Cross Roads Avenue in Hopewell Township, through North Hopewell Township to Route 216 in Winterstown, according to the state Department of Transportation.

That stretch of Route 24 is known locally as Winterstown Road and averages more than 3,000 vehicles a day.

Beginning Monday, PennDOT officials said, travelers might encounter lane shifts and single-lane restrictions with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone during daylight hours.

