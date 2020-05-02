Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Three people were in a kayak that flipped over on Yellow Breeches Creek early Saturday afternoon in Carroll Township, according to York County 911.

One individual was trapped under the kayak in the water and was in the process of being rescued. Two others were rescued safely and taken to a hospital by helicopter.

No condition updates were available on any of the individuals.

More: Northeastern Regional cops save woman, 2 tots from rising floodwaters

Two firefighters who were part of the rescue team also were in distress on a nearby boat, according to 911.

Emergency crews and rescue teams responded to the area, located near Williams Grove Road and Sheffield Drive, around 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/05/02/kayak-flips-three-onboard-water-rescue-underway/3072529001/