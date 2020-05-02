CLOSE A press conference announcing the launch of Give Local York at PeoplesBank Stadium took place Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. The event is a 24-hour fundraising event scheduled for May 4, 2018, to benefit nonprofit organizations.

Though the event was exclusively online this year, York County's annual 24-hour giving campaign exceeded its goal once again.

Give Local York raised a record $3,551,930 on Friday with 11,101 donors supporting 305 organizations, organizer Meagan Given said.

"Yesterday showed that York County is an extremely generous community and that York Countians have each other’s backs," Given said in an email Saturday. "For at least one day, we were able to focus on hope and kindness and come together, even while we were apart.

"This exceeded our goal of 10,000 donors and represents the largest amount raised to date."

The 2020 event exceeded its first-year goal of $1 million, bringing in more than $1.4 million, and surpassed its 2019 goal of $3 million with $3.2 million.

The money helps support local schools, organizations and nonprofits.

The annual day of giving was inspired by Lancaster County's Extraordinary Give, another day-long giving campaign.

