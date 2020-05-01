CLOSE In peak allergy season, sneezing and runny noses are widespread across the U.S. Fortunately, they're not common symptoms of COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes. Wochit

York County saw two new deaths linked to the coronavirus as of noon Tuesday, bringing the county's death toll to 11, the state Department of Health reported.

County Coroner Pam Gay confirmed that one of the new deaths occurred at UPMC Hanover, while the second was an in-home death, the first confirmed death related to the virus her office handled directly, she said.

Gay has been notified of eight of the 11 deaths reported by the state, she said.

There have been 651 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in York County since the beginning of the outbreak. That's an increase of 10 over what was reported Thursday.

Statewide, the number of cases increased by 1,208, bringing the total to 46,971.

The statewide death toll reached 2,354 Thursday, up 62 since the day prior — a notably modest increase compared to recent weeks.

There have been 180,477 negative tests in the state, 7,111 of which have been in York County.

Hospital data shows that there are 34 intensive care unit beds, 192 medical or surgical beds and 39 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

One coronavirus patient is on a ventilator, with 129 still available, officials said.

As of Friday morning, there were nearly 3.23 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, with 234,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 1.1 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll approaching 64,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

