The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has again extended expiration dates for various services amid the coronavirus crisis.

PennDOT said on Friday expiration dates have been extended until June 30 for driver licenses, identification cards and learner’s permits.

All driver and photo license centers have been closed since March 16.

Individuals can access the state’s driver and vehicles services website at www.dmv.pa.gov.

PennDOT had also paused issuing Real IDs throughout the state. Pennsylvania’s enforcement date has been postponed until October 2021.

