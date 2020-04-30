Buy Photo A restoration crew prepares to board windows after a fire occurred at a home on Highland Avenue Thursday, April 30, 2020. Two adults were displaced. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Two adults were displaced by a fire Thursday morning that caused approximately $60,000 in damage to a house in West York, a fire official said.

Brad Dunham, a division chief with the West York Fire Department, said the cause of the blaze was ruled accidental.

“It was caused by discarded smoking material in the trash can in the corner of a room, an office area,” he said. “There was some structural damage. There was smoke damage to the second and third floor.”

Dunham said a woman at the house was alerted to the fire by a smoke detector.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of North Highland Avenue in West York just before 8 a.m. Thursday for a structure fire, according to York County 911.

Lisa Landis, a spokeswoman for the Greater Pennsylvania Region chapter of the American Red Cross, said her office is assisting the displaced residents.

West York firefighters were assisted by the York City and West Manchester Township departments.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

